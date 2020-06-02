Alabama Offers Scholarship To ACC 4-Star Quarterback Commit

The Alabama Crimson Tide are well situated at quarterback, though the departure of Taulia Tagovailoa leaves a gap on future depth charts at the position. Florida State commit Luke Altmyer is a major new target of Nick Saban and his staff.

Altmyer, a four-star recruit out of Starkville, Miss., pledged to the Seminoles back on February 3. He’s the lone quarterback in new FSU coach Mike Norvell’s class.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have him at No. 262 overall. He’s the No. 14 pro-style quarterback and No. 4 recruit in Mississippi for the 2021 cycle.

Today, Alabama came through with an offer, which is obviously a big deal for any recruit, let alone one from the heart of SEC country. It is unclear how solid Luke Altmyer is to Florida State, or whether he’ll consider Alabama and his other offers going forward. In any event, he seems excited about getting the option.

Alabama is one of 16 reported offers for Altmyer so far. Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State, his hometown school, have also offered him, as have Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mizzou, NC State, Oregon, Wake Forest, and others.

The Crimson Tide are set to have a pretty intriguing quarterback battle this season. Mac Jones took over for the injured Tua Tagovailoa this past season and acclimated himself quite well in the starting lineup. He’ll have to fend off the top freshman quarterback in the country, five-star signee Bryce Young.

Taulia Tagovailoa wound up being the odd man out, and he has transferred to play for former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley at Maryland.