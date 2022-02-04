Alabama Reportedly Adding Former SEC QB To Coaching Staff

Alabama football is reportedly set to add a former SEC quarterback to its offensive coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Chris Low and Mark Schlabach, Alabama is expected to Charlotte tight ends coach Joe Cox to the same role. The 35-year-old Cox played QB at Georgia from 2005-09.

Prior to arriving at Charlotte, Cox coached wide receivers for one season at South Carolina. From 2015-19, he worked on staff at Colorado State, first as a graduate assistant and then as the tight ends coach.

Cox began his coaching career as the offensive coordinator at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte in 2014.

A Charlotte native, Cox redshirted his first season at Georgia in 2005 before backing up Matthew Stafford the next three years. In 2009, he finally got his chance to start for the Bulldogs.

In 13 games, Cox passed for 2,584 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as Georgia posted an 8-5 record, including a win over Texas A&M in the Independence Bowl.