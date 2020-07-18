Alabama football is reportedly “closing in” on scheduling a new Week 1 opponent.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have a 2020 schedule void to fill. Alabama was originally set to play the USC Trojans in Week 1 this upcoming season. But the Pac-12 has since decided to cancel the non-conference schedules of all programs within the conference.

The SEC is planning on playing the 2020 season in-full, at the moment, meaning the Tide need a new Week 1 opponent. Notre Dame’s been floated around as a potential replacement. But the latest report suggests another Independent program will play the Tide in early Sept.

Alabama football is reportedly closing in on opening the 2020 season against the BYU Cougars, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com. The Cougars are also in need of a Week 1 opponent. BYU was slated to face Utah out of the Pac-12 to open the season, but as previously stated, all Pac-12 programs are foregoing non-conference opponents.

Alabama appears to be closing in on a new Week 1 opponent. If the Crimson Tide ends up playing more than just SEC teams this year, there’s a strong possibility the team will open the season against BYU, according to sources.https://t.co/vooGm8ySxn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 18, 2020

Going from Alabama-USC to potentially Alabama-Notre Dame and now Alabama-BYU is a bit underwhelming. BYU isn’t anywhere near the program USC or Notre Dame is. But at least we’ll get some football out of it if the SEC indeed chooses to move forward with the 2020 season as scheduled.

The Power Five conferences are each making various decisions on the 2020 season. But the difficulty lies in the lack of uniformity.

The SEC is expected to eventually make the decision to play conference-only schedules, like the Pac-12 and Big Ten have decided to do. But Alabama is planning ahead, just in case. If the Tide play a non-conference schedule this year, it looks like BYU could be their Week 1 opponent.