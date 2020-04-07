Alabama Reportedly Expected To Hire Former Veteran NFL DB

Nick Saban is set to add a former NFL safety to the Alabama football coaching staff, according to a new report from AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Shiloh Keo, who played in the league for three teams from 2011-16, will reportedly join the Crimson Tide in a support role. Keo has been the defensive backs coach at the College of Southern Idaho the last two seasons.

A star at the University of Idaho, Keo was a fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2011. He spent four seasons in Houston, missing the 2014 campaign due to injury.

Keo’s most productive season came in 2013, when he appeared in all 16 games and started 11. The 5-foot-11, 208-pound defensive back recorded 63 of his career 93 tackles that year, while also registering six passes defensed and an interceptions.

As a member of the Denver Broncos in 2015, Keo won a Super Bowl ring. He finished his career with the New Orleans Saints the following year.

Alabama is coming off an 11-2 season which ended with a win over Michigan in the Camping World Bowl on January 1.

The Crimson Tide will open the 2020 season against USC on September 5.