Alabama Reportedly Makes Decision On Spring Game

We’re only a few months away from the start of spring college football training but the pandemic doesn’t seem a whole lot closer to being over than it was in the fall. Will that have an influence on the Alabama spring game?

According to Mike Rodak of AL.com, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne had good news for Crimson Tide fans. He revealed that Alabama will, in fact, have a spring football game open to the public.

There will be some catches though. Byrne said that Bryant-Denny Stadium will fill to only 20 to 25-percent capacity for the game.

Last year’s Alabama spring game had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Of course, that didn’t stop Alabama from torching the competition en route to winning the national championship.

Judging by last year’s scheduled date, we can expect this year’s spring game to be sometime in mid-April.

COVID-19 restrictions led Alabama to limit attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium to just under 20,000 in 2020 – less than a quarter of what the stadium normally holds.

Clearly Alabama want to give their fans as much access to the spring game in a live setting as possible.

But until the pandemic is deemed completely over, don’t expect the stadium to be packed to the brim.

The state of Alabama has dealt with over 475,000 cases of COVID-19, with over 9,000 people succumbing to the virus.

Greg Byrne, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will need to be cautious with how quickly they let things reopen in Tuscaloosa.