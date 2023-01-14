Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ranked 45th in scoring. Armstrong's unit gave up 23.5 points per game.

What really stood out about Southern Miss' defense is that it finished in the top five nationally in sacks and fourth-down conversion rate. It's hard to ignore that.

Armstrong, 29, is expected to coach Alabama's linebackers.

This will be somewhat of a homecoming for Armstrong, who played linebacker at Division III’s Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

Armstrong was a linebackers coach for Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School before making the jump to the collegiate level.

There might be an adjustment period going from Southern Miss to Alabama, but Armstrong has shown that he's capable of handling whatever is thrown his way.