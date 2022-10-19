Alabama Responds To Troubling Jermaine Burton Video

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 01: Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs with the ball in the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 01, 2022 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A video has emerged appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton smacking a female fan following the Crimson Tide's 52-49 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban officially responded to the clip in a statement on Wednesday morning.

"We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday," Saban's statement reads. "We are currently working to gather more information."

On Tuesday, a woman on TikTok named Emily Isaacs posted the video of Burton allegedly striking the fan. Isaacs claims she is the woman in the clip.

"Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday," Isaacs captioned the post.

Burton is in his first season with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from Georgia.

He caught two passes for 49 yards in Alabama's loss in Knoxville and has made 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns thus far on the season.