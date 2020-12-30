Alabama Running Back Shoots Down Transfer Rumor

For Alabama fans worried that running back Trey Sanders might leave the program, he has a message for you.

On Wednesday afternoon, the former five-star running back addressed a rumor that’s been swirling around. He made it clear that he’s not leaving the Crimson Tide’s football program.

“Please kill this narrative. I’m rehabbing and looking forward to next season,” he said on Twitter.

Please kill this narrative. I’m rehabbing and looking forward to next season #RollTide — Trey sanders (@6sixGod_) December 30, 2020

His statement comes just a few days before Alabama faces off against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest.

Sanders, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident, won’t play in the game. The good news is that Sanders is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2021 season.

“He underwent successful surgery,” head coach Nick Saban said about Sanders via 247Sports. “Our doctors and medical staff — we’ve got him at UAB — have been on top of this. We expect him to have a full recovery, but I do think that he is probably out indefinitely. There’s no real timetable. He’s gonna be OK, but pretty serious stuff.”

Before his accident, Sanders racked up 134 yards on 30 carries. His final game before the accident was his best of the season, when he ran for 80 yards on 12 carries against Mississippi State.

Sanders isn’t going anywhere and the Crimson Tide are playing for yet another national title. All is well in Tuscaloosa.