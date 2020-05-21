Alabama Schedules Non-Conferences Series With Pac-12 Program

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide don’t schedule too many non-conference games out on the West Coast. But Alabama’s latest scheduling addition features a notable Pac-12 program. Unfortunately, we won’t see the games played for another decade.

The Tide will face the Arizona Wildcats in 2032 and 2033. Alabama will host the first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium before heading to Tuscon to battle it out against the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in the 2033 season.

Alabama vs. Arizona will be a first. The two programs have never played each other, creating another newsworthy headline for the non-conference series. The Crimson Tide appear to be scheduling a bit more contests against Pac-12 programs.

Alabama played USC in 2016, running away with a dominant 52-6 victory against the Sam Darnold-led Trojans. The two programs will play each other again this upcoming season on Sept. 5th in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium. The Tide’s non-conference series against Arizona won’t feature a neutral site as the two teams square off on each other’s home territory.

Alabama, Arizona add home/home series; 2032 at Alabama, 2033 at Arizona — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 21, 2020

This is the type of series Alabama will receive plenty of credit for in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee. Arizona’s a well-respected program, but shouldn’t pose much of a challenge – although, things could change between now and 2032.

As for a hypothetical, there’s also a good chance Saban will have retired by 2032. It’ll be interesting to see who replaces the legendary head coach.

For now, Tide fans can continue to enjoy the immense success Saban’s had and will continue to have.