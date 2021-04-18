Alabama Spring Game Sets A Pandemic Attendance Record

Every year, Alabama football fans flock to the annual spring game. That was no different in 2021, even during COVID-19.

Yesterday, a total of 47,218 fans made it to Bryant-Denny Stadium for “A-Day.” Sure, there would be nearly double that for a spring game in a typical year without a pandemic, but it is still a sizable crowd.

So big in fact, that it was the largest crowd attendance for a sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Cwik. Previously, the high was 38,238 fans at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. for the Texas Rangers’ opening day earlier this month.

“It’s certainly great to have fans here today. It feels like football again,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on Saturday. “I know our players appreciate that.”

Nick Saban interview at Alabama A-Day spring game. "It's certainly great to have fans here today. It feels like football again." pic.twitter.com/e0IK37eAsg — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) April 17, 2021

Bryant-Denny Stadium typically has a full capacity of 101,821, and Alabama was allowed to host 50% of that capacity for Saturday’s spring game. The Crimson Tide fell just short of that ceiling, but obviously drew a strong contingent of supporters.

They’ll have to wait until September 11 for the team’s home opener against Mercer to see their favorite team play in Tuscaloosa again. It will be interesting to see what kind of capacity the stadium will be working with at that point.