Alabama Star Alex Leatherwood Announces NFL Draft Decision

At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Alabama junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood is one of the top offensive linemen in the country. He has plenty of NFL interest, and with the 2019 season now over, he has made his decision for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Leatherwood announced that he will be returning to Alabama in 2020. He explained that he and the rest of the team have “unfinished business to take care of” and looks forward to getting the job done next year.

Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We’re coming for it all in 2020! […] After talking with my family and Coach Saban, I have decided to return to Alabama for my senior season. I realize that this decision provides me with the best opportunity to become a better player, student and man. This season did not go the way we planned, but this is not the end for us. We have unfinished business to take care of. ROLL TIDE!

Leatherwood transitioned from guard to left tackle before the season and thrived in his new role. He earned Second-Team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

The news of his return certainly bodes well for the Alabama offense next year.

But perhaps more importantly, it shows that Nick Saban has put together quite the sales pitch for his elite players to return next year.

Is that same sales pitch going to be enough for Tua Tagovailoa to announce his return to Tuscaloosa?