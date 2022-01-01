Alabama Star Guarantees Win In National Championship Game

Alabama cruised to a 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl this afternoon, earning another trip to the national championship game.

The College Football Playoff has been around for eight years now, and Alabama has reached the title game in six of those years. In their previous five trips to the championship, the Crimson Tide is 3-2.

Star running back Brian Robinson expects they will make it 4-2 in 10 days. After today’s win, in which he ran for 204 yards, a program bowl game record, Robinson guaranteed a victory over Michigan or Georgia in the final game of the season.

“We’re just warriors. We fight to the end with everything we do. That’s why we’re going to win the natty and repeat,” he told ESPN’s Molly McGrath during the postgame celebration.

It is hard to fault Robinson for feeling confident. After all, the Crimson Tide are the defending national champions, and they just destroyed Georgia in the SEC title game four weeks ago.

They should feel like they can handle the Bulldogs or Michigan, whoever winds up winning in Miami tonight. That’s the type of confidence you have when you’re the premier program in the country.

Alabama will have nine days to prepare for its next opponent. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set for Monday, January 10 in Indianapolis.