Alabama Star Explains His Surprising Sugar Bowl Decision

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter in the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. is projected as a top-three pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has nothing left to prove on the field.

Still, Anderson has decided he will be in the lineup for the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State on New Year's Eve. Both he and quarterback Bryce Young, the potential No. 1 overall pick, will play.

When Anderson announced his decision to suit up in the bowl, it was met with a lot of surprise. Most people figured the unanimous All-American would elect to sit out to protect his health and draft stock.

That was never an option though, as Anderson explained to reporters today.

“Anybody that knows Will Anderson and the type of person and competitor I am probably knew I was going to be playing in this game," Anderson said, via AL.com. "Everybody says it's the business part of it, but when you love the game of football, you also have that competitor part of it. Me being at home and training and sitting down and watching the game, I would have been feeling so bad, just the competitor in me."

Anderson turned in a stellar regular season this year, recording 51 total tackles, 10 sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown. The junior outside linebacker had 17.5 sacks in 2021 after a 10.5-sack debut in 2020.

Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl at noon ET on Dec. 31.