Alabama Star Jameson Williams Injured During National Title

Alabama star wide receiver Jameson Williams just went down with what looked like a serious knee injury in the second quarter of the national championship game.

Williams’ injury came at the end of a huge play. The speedy wideout ran untouched down the left seam and hauled in Bryce Young’s pass for what wound up being a 40-yard gain, but as he tried to plant and make a cut, Williams’ left knee gave out.

He immediately grabbed at it and was eventually helped off the field and into the blue medical tent. Williams later walked to the locker room under his own power.

Bama WR Jameson Williams is down on field, holding his knee — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 11, 2022

If we’re being honest, it looked like Williams may have torn something judging by how the injury looked on camera. We’re praying looks are deceiving.

Alabama already lost star wideout John Metchie to a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game. It would be a brutal loss to have Williams go down tonight.

It would be even worse for Williams, who is a projected first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, should he choose to enter.