Alabama Star Names Loudest Stadium He's Ever Played In

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter in the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Will Anderson has been involved in no shortage of big games played in boisterous environments during his time at Alabama.

So when Anderson called the atmosphere at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium yesterday the "loudest and craziest" he's ever experienced, it certainly means something.

Anderson paid the Texas crowd that ultimate compliment following Alabama's 20-19 win over the Longhorns on Saturday.

Kickoff in Austin was 11 am local time, but the fans were ready even before the first whistle blew. During the game, the mostly orange-clad crowd was noticeably loud and disruptive on television.

We can only imagine what it must have felt like being in the stadium. Apparently, things were raucous enough that Anderson felt the environment stood out above LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and other places Anderson has played in the SEC.

Texas might not be "back" yet, but it's clear that the Longhorns fans are still capable of being elite.