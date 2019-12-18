Alabama Star Not Playing In Citrus Bowl Posts Message For Fans

Alabama will be without junior linebacker Terrell Lewis when it battles Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. It’s a tough blow for the Crimson Tide, but the standout pass rusher doesn’t want to risk injury before the 2020 NFL Draft. Lewis has dealt with injuries throughout his career, so it’s an understandable decision.

Skipping a non-playoff game in order to prepare for the draft has been a rising trend. Players viewed the situation differently after Jaylon Smith suffered a major injury back in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

Lewis has every right to make his own decision when it comes to whether or not he’ll play in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately though, he’s dealing with critics that don’t agree with his choice.

The former four-star linebacker went on social media to respond to the naysayers.

“I don’t respond nor respect computer trolls/fans that speak on situations they have no knowledge on but think they know what’s best for someone as if they’re in that person’s situation,” Lewis wrote on Instagram.

Check it out:

Terrell Lewis posted this to his Instagram story after opting to skip the Citrus Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ntJbHpSVBM — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 18, 2019

Lewis finished this season with 31 tackles and six sacks. He certainly has the potential to have a long career in the NFL.

Despite not having Lewis for the final game of the season, the Crimson Tide remain favorites to defeat the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

Alabama and Michigan are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. The game will be on ABC.