Alabama trails Auburn 7-0 after two quarters of play. To make matters worse, the Crimson Tide will be without star wideout Jameson Williams for the second half.

Williams has been sensational for Alabama this season, helping fill the void left behind 2020-21 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Unfortunately, the elite wideout was ejected for targeting during the first half of Saturday’s Iron Bowl. He used the crown of his helmet to hit an Auburn return man in the facemask.

Take a look.

After review, Jameson Williams is ejected from the game for targeting after this play pic.twitter.com/eFJBJFWO5W — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

That’s the right call whether you agree with it or not.

The SEC has a clear explanation of what targeting looks like, and it’s exactly what Jameson Williams was penalized and ejected for.

“No player shall target and make forcible contact against an opponent with the crown of his helmet. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting (See Note 1 below). When in question, it is a foul,” the SEC rule reads.

The real argument surrounding targeting is whether or not ejection should be involved.

Removing Jameson Williams from the Iron Bowl is flat-out disappointing. He deserves to play in such a historic rivalry game. Instead, he’ll have to watch it from the locker room.

The good news is Jameson Williams will be able to play in the SEC Championship next Saturday. The bad news is Alabama will have to try and win without him.

Catch Alabama vs. Auburn on CBS.