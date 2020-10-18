Alabama is just minutes away from the biggest game of its season against No. 3 Georgia. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, it looks like they’ll be without starting defensive end LaBryan Ray.

Ray isn’t expected to play tonight. The defensive starter was seen sporting street clothes and a black sleeve on his left arm ahead of this evening’s SEC game, per Alabama reporter Charlie Potter.

Alabama is having major issues on the defensive side of the ball this season. The Tide have traditionally been known for their exceptional defensive play. But tonight’s SEC showdown between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia could turn into a shootout.

Ray is the most experience player on Alabama’s defensive line. But that experience will be absent in coming hours when the Tide and Bulldogs hash it out on the gridiron.

#Alabama DL LaBryan Ray is in street clothes. He has a black sleeve on his left arm and does not look like he will play tonight. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 17, 2020

Mac Jones and the Alabama offense will have to be sharp tonight going up against one of the best defensive teams in the nation. We’ll soon see how the Bulldogs attack Jones and the Tide offense.

Georgia, meanwhile, is clicking on all cylinders following a critical quarterback change earlier this season. Stetson Bennett has been terrific, and certainly appears capable of leading the Dawgs to an SEC title. But one thing’s clear: the Georgia defense is the heart and soul of this team.

Alabama-Georgia kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Tide will have to be sharp on the defensive line to cover up being down a key starter in LaBryan Ray.