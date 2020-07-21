Report: Alabama Assistant Strength Coach Leaving For Rival Program

Alabama assistant strength coach Kindal Moorehead is reportedly leaving the Crimson Tide for a rival SEC program.

Moorehead is a former Alabama defensive tackle. He was drafted by the Panthers in the 2003 NFL Draft and spent six years in the NFL. Following his playing days, he joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2010.

The Alabama assistant strength coach has served in the same role for the Tide for 10 years now. But he’s since been hired by a rival SEC program.

Moorehead is reportedly on his way to Knoxville to join the Tennessee Volunteers as the same position he served for the Tide. Alabama has now lost two strength coaches to rival programs this off-season. Scott Cochran, the former head of the Alabama strength program, joined Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs this off-season in an on-field coaching role.

Can confirm that Tennessee has hired Kindal Moorehead from Alabama as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Former Alabama and NFL defensive lineman who had been an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Alabama since 2010. First reported by @davidubben. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 21, 2020

Alabama’s strength program has undergone big changes this off-season. Both Moorehead and Cochran had been with Alabama for at least a decade. Nick Saban made several crucial hires to replace Cochran earlier this year.

Saban brought in Indiana’s David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea to take over the Tide’s strength program. The two strength coaches have been cited as some of the more innovative strength coaches in all of college football.

As for Tennessee, Moorehead will serve as replacement to A.J. Artis, who was promoted to director of football sports performance this off-season.