Where will former Tennessee star linebacker To’o To’o land? A transfer prediction has emerged, courtesy of 247Sports.

To’o To’o entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal just a month ago. Why? Once Tennessee fired Jeremy Pruitt, To’o To’o decided to leave the program.

The former high four-star prospect is the most coveted transfer of the off-season. As expected, top programs are in the mix.

College football’s richest may get a bit richer this off-season. Several 247Sports analysts predict To’o To’o, the former star linebacker at Tennessee, will end up with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“[Chris] Hummer and 247Sports’ Alabama affiliate BamaOnLine’s Hank South both logged transfer portal Crystal Ball predictions for To’o To’o to land at Alabama with Nick Saban,” writes Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. “To’o to’o is a former top-50 prospect from the class of 2019 out of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle who led the Vols in tackles in 2020.”

It looks like Alabama may be on the verge of adding the top transfer prospect available. The rich just keep getting richer.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a legendary 2020 season, capped by their championship win over Ohio State just a month ago. Alabama will be right back in the championship mix in 2021, especially if To’o To’o joins the fold.

The former Tennessee star linebacker will start day one at the school he chooses, Alabama included.