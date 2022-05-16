Alabama-Texas TV Set: College Football World Reacts

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A Texas flag on the field before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Alabama-Texas is still roughly four months away, but as of today, we know what channel will televise the non-conference showdown.

This afternoon, FOX announced that it will broadcast the matchup on September 10 between two of college football's most storied programs.

While we know the game will be on FOX, we still don't know what time it will start. However, judging by the reaction to today's announcement, most college football fans and analysts are expecting a noon ET kickoff.

FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" is where the network slots its premier games, so this would make sense.

Of course, there is a chance this game could be played at night on FOX, but an early afternoon start time seems most likely.

This year, Alabama and Texas will have a rare out-of-conference meeting, but once the Longhorns officially move to the SEC, these matchups will become much more frequent.