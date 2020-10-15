Alabama Releases Thursday Update On Nick Saban

Alabama has released an update on Nick Saban as the head coach continues to recover from his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

The 68-year-old Saban was examined by the team physician today. He “remains asymptomatic” and is doing “fine” according to Alabama associate AD of sports medicine Jeff Allen.

Saban and Alabama AD Greg Byrne both tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“I did a good job of managing my personal space. You have to respect this disease and the spread of this disease. My message is adhere to protocol: wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance,” Saban said in a message last night.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been tasked with getting the second-ranked Crimson Tide ready for Saturday night’s showdown against No. 3 Georgia. It remains to be seen if the SEC will allow Saban to be virtually involved in the game.

The last time Alabama played without Saban on the sideline was the 2006 Independence Bowl against Oklahoma State. Interim head coach Joe Kines led the Tide that day in a 34-31 loss to the Cowboys.

Alabama and Georgia will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on CBS.