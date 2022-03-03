Alabama Tight End No Longer On Crimson Tide Roster

The offseason is a time when college football rosters undergo a multitude of changes, with transfers in and out of programs.

Earlier this offseason, Alabama lost tight end Jahleel Billingsley to Texas. Now, another Crimson Tide tight end has reportedly left the program.

As AL.com’s Mike Rodak noted, Clark is no longer listed on Alabama’s roster. The Akron (Ohio) native and three-star recruit in the class of 2020 did not appear in a game for the Crimson Tide.

Tight end Caden Clark, a three-star recruit in 2020, is no longer listed on Alabama’s roster. He did not play last season. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 3, 2022

Alabama is set to open spring practice next Friday, March 11. The program’s annual A-Day spring game will be held Saturday, April 16.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 2021 season in which they won the SEC title and advanced to the College Football Championship Game.

However, Georgia, who lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, denied the Crimson Tide a repeat national title with a win in the playoff finale.