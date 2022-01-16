Alabama Tight End Jahleel Billingsley Announces Major Transfer

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley entered the transfer portal last week on Tuesday, shortly after the Crimson Tide fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game.

On Sunday, he revealed his landing destination.

According to Justin Wells of On3 Sports, Billlingsley will transfer to Texas to join Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. He’ll arrive in Austin with two years of eligibility remaining.

Billingsley’s decision comes as no surprise based on his movements earlier in the week. On Friday, the former Crimson Tide tight end revealed on his Instagram that he was in Austin visiting Texas.

Just two days later, Billingsley has made his commitment official.

JAHLEEL JOINING THE HORNS — Alabama transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley picks the Longhorns. STORY/evals: https://t.co/hQvfq2wgKU (FREE) #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dJre3GEBmv — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) January 16, 2022

Billingsley, 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Chicago, IL has plenty of history with the Longhorns program. He was recruited by Texas tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Banks as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and he had a strong 2020 season under Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian when he was the offensive coordinator for Alabama.

Billingsley is surely trying to re-capture some of the magic from his sophomore season when he had 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns. The year set him up to be one of Alabama’s most important pass-catching contributors in 2021, but he struggled to carve out a bigger role for himself in Bill O’Brien’s offense.

Billingsley ended the Crimson Tide’s 2021 campaign with 17 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t catch a pass in Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in the national championship.

Over the course of his career in Tuscaloosa, Billingsley tallied 39 receptions, 559 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He’ll hope to build on that output with the Longhorns when he touches down in Austin.