Look: Alabama True Freshman WR Made 2 Insane Catches Today

Alabama doesn’t rebuild, it reloads. Despite losing DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL, the Crimson Tide have plenty of talent at wide receiver for the 2021 season.

The Crimson Tide already know what they have in John Metchie III, who had 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore. However, there is some uncertainty surrounding the rest of the receiving corps.

Though we’re several months away from the 2021 season, it appears freshman wideout Agiye Hall will play a role in Alabama’s offense this fall.

Hall has been sensational throughout Alabama’s spring game this afternoon, making multiple jaw-dropping receptions. His best catch of the day took place in the second quarter, as he made an outstanding adjustment on a deep shot with tight coverage on him.

Check it out:

This wasn’t the only great catch that Hall made this afternoon.

During the third quarter of action, Hall came up with an incredible catch near the right sideline. He showed tremendous body control and footwork on the play.

Agiye Hall is unbelievable 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/qI0Ip2USrO — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) April 17, 2021

Talk about making a strong first impression on the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Hall is the No. 44 overall recruit and No. 5 wide receiver from his class, per 247Sports. There may be a few rough patches during his freshman season, but he seems like a future star for the Crimson Tide.