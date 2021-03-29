Everyone’s Making Same Joke About The Alabama-UCLA Finish

Following two relatively unexciting games, we’re finally getting a thrilling finish in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night.

Alabama, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, is leading No. 11 seed UCLA by one point with about 30 seconds remaining in the contest.

The game has been a back-and-forth contest, with both teams trading buckets for most of the game. It’s going down to the wire with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

There have been some questionable officiating calls down the stretch, including a replay review, when the ball went through an Alabama player’s legs. The replay appeared to show the ball hit the long shorts of the Crimson Tide guard, making it UCLA ball.

Of course, that has led to social media making a bunch of short-shorts jokes.

Whose back: shorts — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) March 29, 2021

listen, I get what the rulebook says, but

we shouldn’t be using replay to see whether a ball grazed someone’s shorts on its way out of bounds — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 29, 2021

it grazed the shorts pic.twitter.com/RBU1GbY1wW — jason c. (@netw3rk) March 29, 2021

If Emmitt Williams was playing, no way that ball grazes his shorts pic.twitter.com/CHfZY4ivZU — Glen West (@glenwest21) March 29, 2021

Tonight's TV analyst Jim Spanarkel wasn't kidding when he said that the ball wouldn't have hit his shorts when he played at Duke. Good god. pic.twitter.com/RY2KhaeocH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 29, 2021

The shorts aren’t the only thing people are talking about late, of course.

We’ve got a one point game with less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest.

The finish to this evening’s Sweet 16 game can be seen on TBS.