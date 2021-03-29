The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About The Alabama-UCLA Finish

Alabama and UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Johnny Juzang #3 of the UCLA Bruins drives against John Petty Jr. #23 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Following two relatively unexciting games, we’re finally getting a thrilling finish in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night.

Alabama, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, is leading No. 11 seed UCLA by one point with about 30 seconds remaining in the contest.

The game has been a back-and-forth contest, with both teams trading buckets for most of the game. It’s going down to the wire with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

There have been some questionable officiating calls down the stretch, including a replay review, when the ball went through an Alabama player’s legs. The replay appeared to show the ball hit the long shorts of the Crimson Tide guard, making it UCLA ball.

Of course, that has led to social media making a bunch of short-shorts jokes.

The shorts aren’t the only thing people are talking about late, of course.

We’ve got a one point game with less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest.

The finish to this evening’s Sweet 16 game can be seen on TBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.