Alabama AD Responds To Canceled Game vs. USC

Alabama-USC was supposed to be one of the marquee non-conference contests of the 2020 season. But the highly anticipated game won’t take place this year.

The Pac-12 announced on Friday its cancelled the non-conference schedules of all schools within the conference. The decision, made by commissioner Larry Scott, has been made to give the conference more time to figure out the logistics of the 2020 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Alabama will not play against the USC Trojans in Week 1. The unfortunate, yet necessary decision by USC and the Pac-12 has left the Tide in a tricky situation.

The SEC has yet to cancel program’s 2020 non-conference schedules. By all accounts, Alabama and other schools within the conference are moving forward with the idea no changes will be made to 2020 schedules. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne responded to the Pac-12’s decision and subsequent cancellation of the Tide’s contest against USC in a recent statement.

“As I’ve said before, USC AD Mike Bohn and I had multiple conversations over the last several months, and we were both planning on playing the football game on September 5 in Arlington,” Byrne said, via AL.com. “With the Pac-12′s decision to move to a conference-only schedule, we will do our best to adjust. What that looks like is to be determined.”

For now, Alabama will look to fill the void on its schedule left by USC.

TCU has been floated around as a potential scheduling replacement for the Tide’s Week 1 opponent. The Horned Frogs also lose one of their non-conference games with the Pac-12’s decision, against the Cal Golden Bears.

But first, the SEC needs to figure out if its schools will play a non-conference schedule at all in 2020.

[AL.com]