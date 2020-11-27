SEC Reportedly Decides On New Date For Alabama-LSU Game

College football fans have had to stay patient this season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Each conference has had to adapt in different ways to ensure the safety of players and programs. As a result, rescheduled games have become the norm in 2020. One contest that SEC fans were deprived of earlier this year was the highly anticipated Alabama vs. LSU game.

Although the match-up between the two division foes was supposed to be played on Nov. 14, it was postponed due to COVID-19.

But in some good news for Alabama and LSU fans, the game between the two rivals might be coming soon.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the SEC will make a schedule adjustment to allow for Alabama vs. LSU to be played next Saturday, Dec. 5.

Sources: The SEC is expected to make a scheduling adjustment for next week, which will allow the Alabama vs LSU game to be played. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

The reschedule will also send shockwaves around the conference. According the Thamel, the SEC will likely send Arkansas, Alabama’s current opponent for next weekend, to Columbia to play Missouri.

This way, all four teams get to play next Saturday, but the conference gets to pit the two historic programs against one another.

Sources: Expect Arkansas to play Missouri in Columbia on Saturday because of the ripple. https://t.co/5pfW8XSLjS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2020

If this year’s Alabama vs. LSU game is even close to as good as last season’s, fans will be in for a treat. In 2019, Joe Burrow and the Tigers won a 46-41 thriller in Tuscaloosa. At the time, both teams were ranked in the top three in the country, making the game one of the regular season’s best match-ups.

This year will look a little different. Although Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama football look poised for another national title run, LSU has taken a step back. Without Burrow at the helm, the Tigers have struggled, especially amidst a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Nonetheless, if it can be played safely, a game between LSU and Alabama is a must watch.

In the meantime, the Crimson Tide will play Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl on Saturday Nov. 28. LSU will travel to College Station to play No. 5 Texas A&M.

Stay tuned for more information, regarding the conference’s schedule changes.