The TV Ratings For Alabama vs. Michigan Are Massive

Around the college football world, there has been some debate over whether the College Football Playoff has hurt the rest of the bowl slate. There may be a point there, but the 2019-20 bowl season may not be the best example, as ratings have been very good. In particular, yesterday afternoon’s Alabama-Michigan game put up huge numbers on ABC.

Obviously, it isn’t every year that you get a showdown between two major brand name teams like the Crimson Tide and Wolverines. It also isn’t a matchup that we get to see too often; it was just the fifth game between the two programs.

The game was pretty close for a half. Michigan drilled a 57-yard field goal to end the second quarter, going up 16-14.

From there, it was all Alabama. The Tide outscored the Wolverines 21-0 in the second half, cruising to a 35-16 win to move to 11-2. Michigan fell to 9-4 with the loss.

Even without national championship ramifications, plenty tuned in on New Year’s Day to see this one. ESPN has announced that the game drew 14.3 million viewers, which tops every ABC bowl game since the 2010 national championship between Alabama and Texas.

That was the last title game to be broadcast on the network, as it shifted to ESPN in 2011.

Per ESPN, yesterday’s Michigan-Alabama matchup had 14.003 million viewers. It was ABC’s most-watched bowl game since the 2010 national championship. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) January 2, 2020

The Rose Bowl between Oregon and Wisconsin, two programs that aren’t of the same stature of Alabama and Michigan in terms of national draw, also drew a big rating.

That doesn’t mean that there hasn’t been a negative consequence of the playoff on the rest of the bowl season, but any drop off in attention doesn’t seem to be bearing out through viewership.