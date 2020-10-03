Alabama vs. Texas A&M: It’s Getting Interesting In Tuscaloosa

Could this be the year that Jimbo Fisher finally makes a statement at Texas A&M? There’s still plenty of time remaining, but the Aggies are holding their own this afternoon on the road against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama jumped out to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the second quarter has been all Texas A&M.

During the start of the second quarter, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was intercepted by DeMarvin Leal. He made a nice return on the play, setting Texas A&M up inside the red zone.

Kellen Mond and the Aggies didn’t squander that golden opportunity, as the senior quarterback connected with Ryan Renick for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game.

It was a beautiful play design from Texas A&M. The majority of Alabama’s defense fell for the fake screen pass to the wide receiver on the right side of the field, which then allowed Renick to roam down the seam for an easy score.

Alabama jumped out to a 14-0 lead…@AggieFootball had something to say about that. pic.twitter.com/Inkk2lB8rJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 3, 2020

The Crimson Tide are a resilient bunch though, as Jones brought his team down the field just now to retake the lead.

Alabama’s strong drive was capped off by a two-yard rushing touchdown from Najee Harris. We’ll see if Texas A&M has a strong response against Nick Saban’s defense.

Fans can watch this game on CBS, as Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson are on the call.