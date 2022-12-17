Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team.

On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times."

Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Clearly, he's intrigued by the Horned Frogs' future under Sonny Dykes.

As a freshman at Alabama, Earle had 12 receptions for 148 yards. Unfortunately, an injury kept him off the field for the first four games of the 2022 season.

In eight games this year, Earle recorded 12 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His best performance came against Mississippi State.

Earle isn't the only wide receiver leaving Alabama this offseason. Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary also entered the transfer portal.

Nick Saban will need to rebuild his wide receiver room for the 2023 season. Something tells us that won't be too much of a challenge.