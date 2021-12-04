The Spun

John Metchie runs after the catch during a College Football Playoff game.

Alabama’s offense was outstanding in the first half of the SEC Championship Game, but unfortunately it lost star wideout John Metchie in the process.

During the second quarter of action, Metchie pulled up in the middle of his route due to a lower-body injury. It’s unclear what went wrong, but it was evident that he was in pain.

After spending some time on the turf, Metchie managed to walk off the field under his own power.

Metchie didn’t return for the final 56 seconds of the first half. CBS’ camera crew caught Metchie on the sidelines trying to move around, but there just isn’t enough information out at this time.

Here’s the video of Metchie’s injury:

Fans fear the worst when they see a non-contact injury like that.

Metchie was seen leaving the field early with trainers. He was walking gingerly, which is a strong sign that he may miss the rest of this game.

Metchie had an excellent first half against Georgia, hauling in six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown.

If Metchie cannot return for the second half, Alabama’s passing game will lean heavily on Jameson Williams. He already has over 100 receiving yards in this game.

The second half of the SEC Championship Game will resume on CBS.

Update: The Crimson Tide’s worst fears have been confirmed. John Metchie has been officially ruled out for the game.

This is an unfortunate blow to Alabama’s offense.

Saban told CBS that Metchie is dealing with a leg injury.

