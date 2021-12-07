Will Anderson Reacts To Not Being A Heisman Trophy Finalist

When the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced last night, Alabama fans took exception to the omission of linebacker Will Anderson.

Anderson, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as FWAA national defensive player of the year on Monday, won’t be joining teammate Bryce Young in New York City this weekend. Young is one of three quarterbacks nominated for the Heisman, along with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the only defensive player up for college football’s most prestigious award. Despite 91 tackles (31.5 for loss) and 15.5 sacks, Anderson was snubbed by the voters.

The super sophomore doesn’t seem to be dwelling on the rejection though, telling reporters Tuesday he is “just gonna keep on rolling.”

Will Anderson, always an upbeat and engaging interview, reacts to not being named a Heisman finalist. “It’s God’s plan. It’s not my plan. I’m just following what God’s got for me. I’m just gonna keep on rolling. We good. Bryce’s there. We straight." pic.twitter.com/ND7kKb1OPh — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 7, 2021

While Anderson may not be sweating getting left out of the Heisman ceremony, his teammate Young advocated for him earlier today.

“I definitely think he was deserving,” Young told reporters, via ESPN. “If you look at numbers, you look at production, I definitely think he deserves to be there. It’s unfortunate that he’s not going to be there.”

The next time we’ll see Anderson on a big stage will be in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati on December 31.