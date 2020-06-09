Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have no issue reloading with talent in the recruiting world each year. But the annual new influx of talent has caused plenty of player transfers over the past few years. Another Tide player is in the transfer portal as of Tuesday.

Alabama receiver Chadarius Townsend has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com. The former four-star recruit struggled to carve out playing time with the Tide due to a deep receiver unit.

Alabama has trotted out several of the best receivers to play the position over the past several years, including the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and rising sophomore Jaylen Waddle. Despite little playing time with the Tide, Townsend should garner some interest in the transfer market.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Townsend is a versatile athlete, having played receiver, running back and participated on special teams for the Tide. The Alabama native is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for the school he chooses in 2020. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Another Alabama receiver appears to be on the move. Rising junior Chadarius Townsend has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal as a graduate transfer, @aldotcomSports learned. https://t.co/j5QZtLHp0j — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) June 9, 2020

Townsend’s lone offensive production for Alabama came as a ball carrier. He carried the ball eight times for 22 yards in 2019.

It’s unclear what position he’ll play this upcoming season. But it looks like he could be used all over the field.

The player I was referring to in this tweet was Chadarius Townsend, who has now entered the transfer portal. It’s not a lock that he makes a move to Georgia, but from what I’ve heard, I also wouldn’t rule it out. https://t.co/W2D6sTeDqY — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) June 9, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see where Townsend ends up this upcoming season.