Alabama Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A panorama view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during a game.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have no issue reloading with talent in the recruiting world each year. But the annual new influx of talent has caused plenty of player transfers over the past few years. Another Tide player is in the transfer portal as of Tuesday.

Alabama receiver Chadarius Townsend has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com. The former four-star recruit struggled to carve out playing time with the Tide due to a deep receiver unit.

Alabama has trotted out several of the best receivers to play the position over the past several years, including the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith and rising sophomore Jaylen Waddle. Despite little playing time with the Tide, Townsend should garner some interest in the transfer market.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Townsend is a versatile athlete, having played receiver, running back and participated on special teams for the Tide. The Alabama native is a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible for the school he chooses in 2020. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Townsend’s lone offensive production for Alabama came as a ball carrier. He carried the ball eight times for 22 yards in 2019.

It’s unclear what position he’ll play this upcoming season. But it looks like he could be used all over the field.

It’ll be interesting to see where Townsend ends up this upcoming season.

