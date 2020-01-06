Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Announces NFL Draft Decision

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced today that he’s heading to the 2020 NFL Draft. But will DeVonta Smith, one of Tua’s top receivers, be joining him in going pro?

The answer to that question is a decisive no.

In a video and written message posted to Instagram on Monday, Smith announced that he will be returning to Alabama next season.

“There’s a lot I have left to accomplish as a player and as a student, and I feel that my time is not up at Alabama. I have unfinished business to take care of and the only way to do that is to stay one more year. After praying and talking with my family and Coach Saban, I’ve decided that I will return for my senior season.”

Smith led the Crimson Tide with 1,256 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns in 2019.

But despite his numbers, Smith has largely been overshadowed by teammates Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, who are widely considered two of the best receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jeudy has already declared, while Ruggs has given every indication that he’s going pro as well. As a result, 2020 will be a chance for Smith to distinguish himself as an elite prospect.

But with Tua now gone, Smith will be catching passes from either Mac Jones, Taulia Tagovailoa or freshman Bryce Young.

