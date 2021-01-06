Alabama’s DeVonta Smith Wins The 2020 Heisman Trophy

For the first time since 1991, a wide receiver is taking home college football’s top award. Alabama’s DeVonta Smith is your 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

Smith beat out his teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, for the honor, as well as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.

The fleet-footed senior is the first wideout to hold the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard nearly 30 years ago and just the third player at his position all-time to win the award.

Smith joins running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) as Alabama players who have claimed a Heisman.

Heading into Monday’s national championship matchup with Ohio State, Smith has 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and an eye-popping 20 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for one touchdown and returned a punt for a score.

Smith caught three touchdowns in Alabama’s 31-14 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Notre Dame last Friday.

It’s incredibly rare to see a non-QB get this award, but in this most unique of seasons, Smith was the most dynamic and deserving player.