Alabama WR Henry Ruggs Addresses 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama’s in a strange position this season compared to its last few years. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide watched Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal contests from home. It’s the first time in playoff history that Alabama hasn’t been a participant in the CFP.

Instead, the Crimson Tide are preparing to face Michigan in Wednesday’s Vrbo Citrus Bowl. It doesn’t carry the glamour and sizzle of Alabama’s typical bowl game destinations and matchups. But Saban wants to end the year on a high note.

There’s plenty of distractions facing this Alabama team though. Current Crimson Tide juniors are weighing the options regarding their future with the team.

Star receiver Henry Ruggs has a tough decision ahead of him. He can either enter the 2020 NFL Draft – where he’s projected as a first round pick – or return to school next season for his senior year.

According to the latest update, Ruggs has yet to make a decision. Instead, he’s solely focused on beating the Wolverines this upcoming Wednesday.

#Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III on if this is his last game: “I don’t know. I mean, it’s the last game of this season. That’s all I can say.” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 30, 2019

It’s highly unlikely Ruggs – or any other elite prospect – would announce a decision before a bowl game. The Alabama receiver is staying focused on Michigan which is exactly what Saban wants from his star players.

Alabama-Michigan kicks off this Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Ruggs will likely make his decision and post an announcement in the days following the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.