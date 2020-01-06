Alabama WR Henry Ruggs Posts Cryptic Photo On Instagram

Today is the day that Tua Tagovailoa is expected to make his NFL Draft decision, but he’s not the only Alabama superstar that fans and scouts have their eyes on. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, one of the fastest receivers in the game, just grabbed a whole lot of attention.

Taking to Instagram, Ruggs posted a photo of himself holding his jersey and pads above his locker. It’s hard to tell from the image whether he’s taking it down or putting it up.

But the fact that the jersey is right next to that of teammate Jerry Jeudy, who is off to the NFL Draft, seems to indicate Ruggs could be following suit.

There’s significantly more evidence to suggest that Ruggs is going pro.

Chris Breece of CBS 42 reported that he has already signed with an agent.

Following up on the cryptic photo from Henry Ruggs yesterday- I’m told @__RUGGS is going pro and has signed with an agent. #Alabama — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) January 6, 2020

In three years at Alabama, Ruggs proved to be one of Nick Saban’s best deep threats. In 2019 he had 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per grab.

Over three years at Alabama, Ruggs recorded 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns.

As of writing, Tankathon’s mock draft has Ruggs going No. 12 overall to the Oakland Raiders.

Where will Ruggs go in the 2020 NFL Draft?