Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Announces NFL Draft Decision

As the college football season comes to a close, the best players in the country have a major decision to make. Those that are eligible must decide if they want to come back to the collegiate ranks for another year or take their talents to the NFL.

Each and every season, Alabama fans await several huge decisions from their best players. Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Crimson Tide saw star offensive lineman Jedrick Wills announce his plans to leave the team.

Now another player is headed to the NFL.

Star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took to social media on Saturday afternoon to announce he’s leaving for the NFL draft.

Here’s his announcement.

4ever a Crimson Tide ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YSGihoPnfe — JJ⁴ (@jerryjeudy) January 4, 2020

It’s not surprising to see Jeudy throw his hat into the ring. The star wide receiver is predicted to be one of the first players – not just wide receivers – taken off the board come April.

Jeudy is considered the best wide receiver prospect to enter the NFL since former Alabama star Julio Jones.

Alabama is awaiting the decisions of several other players, including wide receiver Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith. Oh, and of course, the biggest looming decision coming from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Stay tuned for the latest Alabama news.