Alabama won’t be playing in this season’s College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide won’t even be playing in a NY6 Bowl. Nick Saban’s team is heading to the Citrus Bowl to take on Michigan.

It’s a disappointing bowl game destination and selection for Alabama and its fans. After years of dominance, the Crimson Tide have come back down to earth for a small moment.

Now, the biggest challenge Saban faces is ensuring his team is still motivated despite playing in a lackluster bowl game, according to Alabama’s standards. Michigan, for one, won’t go down without a fight.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the bowl game involves several Crimson Tide players. In an upcoming game like this – with not much on the line – most college football players today elect to skip the bowl game in lieu of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Star receiver Jerry Jeudy is ignoring that recent trend and electing to play in the Citrus Bowl. It’s an easy decision to make for the Alabama receiver.

“I know some people probably think we should sit out but we really weren’t listening to what other people had to say,” Jeudy said, via Saturday Down South. “We already know what we came here to do and finish doing.”

If Alabama fans have any concerns regarding the team’s motivation, it looks like those fears can be put to rest. Jeudy is ready to face the Wolverines.

There’s a good chance this is Jeudy’s last time donning the Crimson Tide uniform. He’s determined to make it a game to remember.