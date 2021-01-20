Alabama’s Landon Dickerson Announces NFL Draft Decision

Every year, Nick Saban loses a plethora of players to the NFL Draft. This offseason won’t be any different for Alabama, as Landon Dickerson just announced his intentions to go pro.

Dickerson suffered a major knee injury against Florida in the SEC Championship, but he managed to play the final snap of the national championship game since Alabama was winning by a wide margin.

Several members of the Crimson Tide already declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, yet Dickerson waited a little over a week before making a final decision. It wasn’t until this Wednesday afternoon that he said farewell to Tuscaloosa.

“With all that being said, I have decided to continue chasing my dreams of being a professional athlete. It has been a lifelong dream that I have had the opportunity to pursue up to this point,” Dickerson wrote. “I will forever be thankful for my time here. The University of Alabama will always be a part of me, and I will be a part of it.”

Alabama has large shoes to fill – literally and figuratively- next season since Dickerson will no longer be on the active roster.

Dickerson could’ve returned to Alabama for another season if he wanted to, but it’s tough to push aside his lifelong dream of becoming a professional athlete.

The Rimington Trophy winner is regarded as one of the top interior offensive linemen from his class. However, his injury might bring down his stock just a tad.