Alabama’s Pete Golding Releases Statement On His Arrest

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has released a statement regarding his arrest early Thursday morning on a DUI charge.

Golding, who has been on the Alabama staff since December 2017, was arrested in Northport, Alabama at around 1 a.m. ET today. His bond was set at $500.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest last night. I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our organization, including our players, Coach Saban, the staff, The University of Alabama, and our fans,” Golding’s statement reads. “Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the Alabama football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed.”

Golding’s arrest comes after he helped the Crimson Tide put the finishing touches on the No. 2 signing class in the country on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Golding was responsible for landing eight 2022 commitments for Alabama, per 247Sports. Those pledges included a pair of five-star prospects and four four-star recruits.

Alabama previously released a statement on Golding’s arrest, saying they “are mindful of the seriousness of the situation and will continue to gather more information to address this personnel matter.”