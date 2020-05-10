Analyst Names 1 ‘Natural Fit’ For QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Tua isn’t the only Tagovailoa leaving the Alabama program. On Friday night, news broke that his younger brother Taulia was transferring.

Taulia was a four-star prospect and the fifth-rated Pro-Style passer in the 2019 recruiting class. After moving to Alabama to complete his high school career, he signed with the Crimson Tide and spent one year on the team with his brother last fall.

The younger Tagovailoa played in three games, completing 9-of-12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Originally the No. 3 quarterback, he moved into the backup role when his brother went down and Mac Jones took over. Now, he’s looking for a new home.

A handful of schools are already being mentioned for the Tide transfer, including Maryland. Analyst Chris Hummer of 247Sports thinks the Terps are “a natural fit” because of the fact former Alabama assistant Mike Locksley is the head coach in College Park.

Maryland is a natural fit for Taulia Tagovailoa. The Terps need QB help and the family has a strong relationship with Mike Locksley. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 8, 2020

On paper, Maryland makes some sense, but it would put Taulia pretty far away from his family. This is why many have speculated that he could transfer to Miami or somewhere near there so he’d be close to his brother, who was drafted by the Dolphins.

Additionally, since Taulia is a native of Hawaii, he could opt to head back West to continue his college career.

The options for the former high-profile recruit should begin to crystallize in the coming weeks.