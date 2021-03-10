Analyst Names The ‘Nastiest’ Rivalry In All Of College Sports

College basketball and football fans around the country love a good rivalry game and 247Sports did its best to list the top 10 rivalries across college sports.

Instead of going with the normal “here are the best rivalries” segment, Brad Crawford decided to spice things up. He listed the 10 “nastiest” rivalries in college sports heading into the 2021 season.

While football is thought of as the nastier sport, two college basketball rivalries made the list. Crawford put Kentucky-Louisville at No. 5 and UNC-Duke at No. 2.

But that is the nastiest rivalry in college sports? That belongs to the state of Alabama, which loves to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers do battle on the football field.

Here’s what Crawford said about the matchup:

One of the SEC’s most competitive rivalries and arguably the most nasty, Alabama-Auburn’s battle in the Iron Bowl every November shifts the college football world on its axis annually in a matchup often laced with national championship implications. Alabama leads the series 47–37–1 and has won nine of the past 12 meetings.

Crawford pointed to two of the most heart-breaking losses Crimson Tide fans have suffered in the rivalry in recent memory.

“Two of those three losses were among the most memorable in the rivalry’s rich history,” he said. “Cam Newton’s 21-point comeback in 2010 (national title season for the Tigers) and the jaw-dropping Kick-Six in 2013.”

Tigers fans also remember the team’s upset win over Alabama that kept the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff in 2019.

Is Alabama-Auburn the nastiest rivalry in college sports?