Analyst Predicts Alabama’s First Loss During 2020 Season

Even though LSU is the defending national champion, Alabama will likely enter the 2020 season as the favorite to win the SEC.

The Crimson Tide welcome back star wide receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris, future NFL offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and defensive standouts Dylan Moses and Patrick Surtain II. Those are just a few of the players on a loaded roster.

As long as Mac Jones can adjust to being the full-time starter at quarterback–and he looked pretty good handling the role in a pinch in 2019–Alabama should be rolling once again this season. It’s not hard to imagine the Tide going undefeated in the regular season, and at least one major analyst thinks they will be.

247Sports’ Bud Elliott released his projections for when each SEC team will suffer its first loss, and he has Alabama going 12-0 in the regular season. However, he predicts Nick Saban’s team will lose the SEC title game in a regular season rematch.

“The Tide will probably be favored in all 12 games, so I’ll say the first loss comes in an SEC Championship rematch against Georgia,” Elliott said.

This is a pretty bold prediction from Elliott. How bold? Alabama is undefeated in its last six SEC Championship Game appearances dating back to 2008.

The last team to beat the Crimson Tide on that stage was Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow’s 2008 Florida squad, which won the national championship.

Of course, if a 12-0 Alabama team, with regular season wins over LSU, Auburn and Georgia, loses to the Bulldogs in the conference championship game, we might see an argument for two SEC teams in the College Football Playoff.