Last week, USA Today revealed its annual preseason Coaches’ Poll Top 25. Several teams that cracked the top 25 won’t be playing this fall because the Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to postpone their respective seasons.

Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and USC are just a few of the premier programs that won’t be playing football this fall. As a result, the preseason Associated Press Top 25 will look pretty different this year.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC still plan on playing college football this year, which means we’ll see a plethora of teams from the three conferences in the preseason top 25.

On Wednesday, Brad Crawford of 247Sports put together his own version of the preseason poll. He took into account all the teams that won’t be participating this fall because of health concerns.

Here’s how Crawford believes the top 10 will look for the preseason poll, via 247Sports:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Florida Notre Dame Texas Texas A&M Auburn

Six of the teams inside the top 10 are from the SEC. That’s not too surprising when you consider how loaded the conference is on a yearly basis.

Ohio State was ranked as the No. 2 team in the country in the preseason Coaches’ Poll Top 25. Alabama will most likely dethrone Ohio State for that spot since the Big Ten plans on playing football in the spring.

The official preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released later this month.