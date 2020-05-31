Analyst Predicts ESPN College GameDay’s Week 1 Destination

The 2020 college football season will be unlike any in recent memory due to the events of the past few months. But if we get a proper season, you can bet that ESPN College GameDay will still be heading to all sorts of cool destinations.

247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford believes that College GameDay’s Week 1 destination will be a great one. On Sunday, he proposed that the ESPN pregame show will be taking its talent to Arlington for the September 5 matchup between Alabama and USC.

Crawford explained that ESPN will likely choose between Alabama-USC and Michigan-Washington. But while all four of those should be conference title contenders, only Alabama looks like a national title contender.

There are other storylines to consider as well that would make for a compelling watching. Crawford noted that Dylan Moses is returning from injury and five-star freshman Bryce Young could make his debut in cleanup duty.

As for USC, the pressure is rising for head coach Clay Helton, and this game could give us an early indicator of whether he’ll be able to salvage his job.

We are only 100 days away from Alabama Crimson Tide Football Bama and USC in Arlington, Texas Can I get a Roll Tide? pic.twitter.com/50JXcjjX50 — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) May 28, 2020

Three years ago, such a matchup would have been ratings gold. Had this game been played in 2017, Sam Darnold vs. Jalen Hurts might have gone down as one of the greatest inter-conference quarterback matchups of the 2010s.

Instead we’re likely to get Kedon Slovis vs. Mac Jones. Not exactly ratings gold.

But with the way USC has struggled to stay relevant in Pac-12 South alone, the Trojans will be massive underdogs. Sportsbetting.ag currently has them as 14-point underdogs to Alabama.

Would you like to see College GameDay in Arlington for their Week 1 destination?