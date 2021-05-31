Analyst Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Head Coaches

Nothing screams college football offseason like a ranking of the top head coaches in the sport. These type of exercises always stir up passionate debate among fans.

It is pretty widely-accepted at this point that Alabama’s Nick Saban is the best coach in college football. Saban is coming off his seventh national title and sixth with the Crimson Tide.

Most pundits would put Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at No. 2 behind Saban. Swinney has led the Tigers to six straight College Football Playoff appearance and two national titles.

After that, the rankings become more subjective. 247Sports’ Brad Crawford released his list of the top 25 coaches in college football this morning.

His top five looks as follows:

Nick Saban, Alabama Dabo Swinney, Clemson Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Kirby Smart, Georgia Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Looking at this top five, the most notable absence is Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who Crawford actually slotted sixth. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly came in seventh.

We don’t think anyone is unseating Saban at the top any time soon, but if coaches like Riley, Smart, Day or Kelly can win their first national titles, they certainly have a chance of moving up the rankings on later lists.