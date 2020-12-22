The College Football Playoff semifinals are only 10 days away. Fans will be able to ring in 2021 with Alabama-Notre Dame and Ohio State-Clemson.

It seems most prognosticators are rolling with the higher-seeded Crimson Tide and Tigers. Ralph Russo of the Associated Press is among those doing so.

Russo unveiled his bowl season picks this week, including score predictions for the playoff semifinals. He’s got Alabama in a blowout and Clemson in a tight one.

In his column, Russo asked if it can get worse for Notre Dame than its 28-point loss to Alabama in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. Apparently, he thinks it will only be slightly better this time around.

Below are Russo’s picks.

Pick: Alabama 45-21. Pick: Clemson 31-28.

Notre Dame and Alabama will kick off in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, January 1. The game will be played in Arlington, Texas, not California, due to COVID-19.

Clemson and Ohio State will follow in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be aired on ESPN.

