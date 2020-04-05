Analysts Name The 1 Concern With Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

By nearly all accounts, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is the top receiver prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. But some analysts have discovered that he isn’t entirely flawless.

In a recent scouting report by the Pro Football Focus (PFF), the analysts pointed out one issue Jeudy had in college that could vex him in the NFL. Namely, his lack of reeling in contested balls while he was at college.

PFF pointed out that Odell Beckham Jr. – a player of similar size and separation ability to Jeudy – saw more contested balls thrown his way in 2019 (30) alone than Jeudy faced in his whole college career (24). That certainly doesn’t bode well once he faces more elaborate NFL coverages.

“…This guy is 193 pounds, six-one, he’s a skinny dude and he had only 24 contested opportunities in his entire college career,” PFF said. “He will see more than that in year one at the next level… He will have to play through contact far more than he ever did at Alabama and we just don’t know how he is going to hold up. Yes he can avoid it. Yes he’s so good at his route running. He can play away from contact but that’s not always a possible option for you in the NFL. He’s going to have to play through contact and we don’t know how it’s going to go for him.”

Is Jerry Jeudy 💪enough to handle NFL CBs? pic.twitter.com/gaeEowB8OM — PFF (@PFF) April 5, 2020

Nevertheless, Jeudy remains the top receiver prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb might be the only receiver capable of beating him out as the top receiver taken.

But there are plenty of receivers whose ability to nab contested balls or get open at the next level was questioned.

All it takes is a few good games to prove the doubters wrong.